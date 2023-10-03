Inside the Numbers: De'Von Achane Continues Hot Start in Week 4

Despite getting off to a fast start with two touchdowns to open the game, the Dolphins could not keep up with Buffalo and dropped to 3-1 on the season with a 48-20 defeat at Highmark Stadium.
However, there were a number of positives to take away from Sunday's game.
We go Inside the Numbers to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Week 4.
Achane Continues to Impress
Fresh off his record-breaking 203-yard, four-touchdown outing, running back De’Von Achane turned in another strong performance, rushing eight times for 101 yards (12.6 avg.) and two touchdowns.
He became the fourth player in NFL history to score six touchdowns in his first three career games, joining running backs Kareem Hunt (2017), Billy Sims (1980) and Dutch Sternaman (1920).
After earning two touches against New England in Week 2, Achane has now scored six touchdowns on 33 touches in the last two weeks. He is just the fourth rookie (RB Doug Martin in 2012, RB Mike Anderson twice in 2000 and WR Randy Moss in 1998) since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to total at least six touchdowns in a two-game span.
The former Texas A&M Aggie is the first Dolphins player to rush for 100+ yards in back-to-back games since running back Kenyan Drake did so in 2017 and the second rookie to accomplish the feat in franchise history, joining running back Benny Malone, who did so in 1974.
Van Ginkel Steps Up
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel totaled five tackles (four solo), 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss on Sunday.
He became the first Dolphins player to record 2+ sacks in a game since linebacker Melvin Ingram did so on Sept. 25, 2022, against Buffalo.
It was the second multi-sack game of Van Ginkel's career. The other came on Dec. 26, 2020, at Las Vegas.
Van Ginkel currently leads the team with 3.0 sacks this year and has been one of the most impactful players on defense through Week 4.
Team/Individual Milestones
The Dolphins have gained 2,044 total yards of offense, the most by any team in the first four games of a season in NFL history.
Those 2,044 yards have led to 20 touchdowns and 150 points. Miami is one of just five teams in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to record 20+ TDs in their first four games of a season: Dallas (25, 1966), Denver (23, 2013), Dallas (21, 1968), Oakland (21, 2002) and Miami (20, 2023).
Miami's 150 points scored this year are the most in franchise history through the first four games of a season.
Individually, wide receiver Braxton Berrios had his most productive game as a Dolphin, catching a team-high six passes for 43 yards and scoring his first touchdown since joining the team in the offseason.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa posted a 90+ passer rating in his sixth consecutive start against an AFC East opponent. Additionally, after throwing for 282 yards on Sunday, Tagovailoa has now thrown for 1,306 yards, the second most in team history through the first four games of a season.
