Inside the Numbers: De'Von Achane Continues Hot Start in Week 4

He became the fourth player in NFL history to score six touchdowns in his first three career games, joining running backs Kareem Hunt (2017), Billy Sims (1980) and Dutch Sternaman (1920).

After earning two touches against New England in Week 2, Achane has now scored six touchdowns on 33 touches in the last two weeks. He is just the fourth rookie (RB Doug Martin in 2012, RB Mike Anderson twice in 2000 and WR Randy Moss in 1998) since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to total at least six touchdowns in a two-game span.