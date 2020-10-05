Inside The Numbers | Dolphins 23 Seahawks 31

Three trips into the red zone produced nine points in a game where Miami came up eight points short on the scoreboard. Both Fitzpatrick and Head Coach Brian Flores agree that the execution in that portion of the field needs to be better to reverse the outcome of these close games.

"I thought that was the story of the day, being able to move the ball effectively and not being able to do anything in the red zone," Fitzpatrick said. "And whether it was a penalty or poor execution or just a bad read by me, it just seemed like every time we got down there, something popped up. And red zone execution really falls on the quarterback."

"It's just execution down the red zone is what it boils down to," Flores said. "When you get down there, the run lanes are tighter, the safeties are closer to the blocks, so the run game – more guys in the box. It's hard to score in the red zone and you've got to have really good execution. We didn't have that today."

The Dolphins were the first team to hold Russell Wilson below four touchdown passes in a game this season. They also held the MVP candidate to his lowest passer rating in a game (112.4, his previous low was 130.7) this year. Dolphins captain and safety Bobby McCain expressed his frustration with the result, but acknowledges that this team knows they're capable of more.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you we're trash because we're not; we've just got to be better," McCain said. "We've got to be better defensively. We've got to be better in the secondary and not give up big plays. We have a good team. We have a good defense, and we just didn't put it all together today."

Fitzpatrick agrees.

"Red zone execution really falls on the quarterback," Fitzpatrick said. "And, so, for me, I walk out of this game feeling terrible in that I felt like there was a lot of guys on our team that played well enough to win and I, unfortunately, was not one of them. And when that happens and your quarterback doesn't play up to his ability, then you're not going to win a whole lot of games in this league."

McCain's brief reply to how this team responds marks a clear message for where this team's frame of mind is currently at.