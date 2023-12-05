Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Historic First Half Fuels Win Over Commanders

Hill caught four passes for 152 yards (38.0 avg.) and became the first player in the NFL to record 150+ receiving yards in the first half of a game this season. He's the first Dolphins player since at least 1991 to total 150 receiving yards in the first half of a game.

He's also now the fifth Dolphins player to record three-straight 100-yard games.

Miami's 17-0 lead after 15 minutes was their largest first-quarter lead in a game since Oct. 25, 2015, when they led 21-0 against Houston.

The Dolphins 31 points scored tied the fourth-most points in the first half of a game in team history while the 45 total points tied the seventh-most in team history.

Keeping Hold of Howell

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell entered Week 13 as the NFL's leader in passing yards. He had thrown for at least 300 yards in four of his last five games and had completed 28 or more passes in five straight games. Washington had recorded 23 or more first downs in four of their last five games and were averaging 22.7 total first downs (14.2 passing first downs) in home games this season.