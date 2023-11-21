Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Stay Perfect at Home, Defense Secures Second-Half Shutout in 20-13 Win Over Raiders 

It was Ramsey's third career game with multiple interceptions. He now has six interceptions in his last six games dating back to last season.

In addition to his two takeaways, Ramsey also played a key role in defending Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Per NFL Research, Ramsey was accountable for Adams on 20 routes and allowed just one catch on four targets for four yards.

The Dolphins defense held Las Vegas scoreless for the final 30:05 of game time. It's just the third time since the start of the 2010 season (11/29/20-12/6/20, 10/23/22-10/30/22) that Miami has shut out it's opponent in the second half in back-to-back games.

Separating From the Pack

The Raiders defense had given up just 198.7 passing yards per game – the eighth-best mark in the league – through the first 10 weeks of the season and had not allowed a 300-yard passer.

That changed on Sunday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone and finished with 325 yards for the game.