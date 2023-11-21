Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Stay Perfect at Home, Defense Secures Second-Half Shutout in 20-13 Win Over Raiders 

The Miami Dolphins improved to 7-3 on the season and 5-0 at home with Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami is one of three teams (Dallas, Philadelphia) with a perfect home record this season and is now 17-2 in its last 19 home contests. It's the club's best 19-game home stretch since Hard Rock Stadium opened in 1987.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 11 win over the Raiders.
Stopping the Run
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs entered Week 11 first in the NFL in total carries (186) and third in rushing yards (622) but finished Sunday's game with only 39 yards on 14 attempts (2.8 avg.).
It was Jacobs' 65th career game with double-digit carries but just his fifth in which he failed to reach 40 rushing yards.
As a team, Las Vegas finished with 36 rushing yards, their lowest output since Oct. 1, 2017 at Denver. The 36 rushing yards allowed is tied for the lowest mark by a Dolphins opponent since Miami held New England to 25 rushing yards on Dec. 11, 2017.
The Dolphins have now allowed less than 110 rushing yards in nine consecutive games. It's the fourth-longest streak in team history and longest such streak since a 10-game stretch from Oct. 17, 2021 to Dec. 27, 2021.
Since Week 3, Miami is allowing just 3.4 yards per rush, the second-best rate in the NFL.
Creating Turnovers
The defense also got the job done in the passing game. Late in the fourth quarter, a quarterback hit from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins forced an errant throw and led to Jaelan Phillips' first career interception. Phillips also added 2.0 sacks to bring his season total to 5.5.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey grabbed two interceptions of his own, including a game-clinching pick in the end zone with under 30 seconds left to play.
It was Ramsey's third career game with multiple interceptions. He now has six interceptions in his last six games dating back to last season.
In addition to his two takeaways, Ramsey also played a key role in defending Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Per NFL Research, Ramsey was accountable for Adams on 20 routes and allowed just one catch on four targets for four yards.
The Dolphins defense held Las Vegas scoreless for the final 30:05 of game time. It's just the third time since the start of the 2010 season (11/29/20-12/6/20, 10/23/22-10/30/22) that Miami has shut out it's opponent in the second half in back-to-back games.
Separating From the Pack
The Raiders defense had given up just 198.7 passing yards per game – the eighth-best mark in the league – through the first 10 weeks of the season and had not allowed a 300-yard passer.
That changed on Sunday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone and finished with 325 yards for the game.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill tallied 10 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown. Per NFL Research, Hill's 10 career games (including the playoffs) with 10 catches, 140+ yards and a touchdown is tied with Jerry Rice and Andre Johnson for the most such games in NFL history.
Hill leads the league in receiving yards (1,222), receiving touchdowns (nine) and receiving first downs (56).
Per Next Gen Stats, Hill, who reached a top speed of 20.07 miles per hour on his 38-yard touchdown reception on Sunday, has hit a top speed of at least 20 miles per hour on 12 touches this season, twice as many as any other NFL player this season.
For more analysis from the Dolphins win, listen to the latest episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.