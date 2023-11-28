Inside the Numbers: Dolphins use Rushing Attack, Run Defense to Fuel Win Over Jets

Tagovailoa's nine first downs on 12 pass attempts is tied for the most first-down conversions on third-down passes in a game since Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recorded 12 against Washington on Sept. 12, 2021.

Defensively, the Dolphins allowed just two offensive first downs in the first half and 12 total for the game. The 12 total offensive first downs tied the Jets' lowest mark this season.

Of the Jets two first-half first downs, one came on a defensive penalty on the Dolphins and the other came on a run. It was just the fifth time since 2000 that the Jets failed to record a passing first down in the first half of a regular season game.

It was also just the second game since 2000 that the Jets recorded one or fewer rushing and passing first downs in the first half of a regular season game.

Stopping the Run

Miami held the Jets to 29 rushing yards on 10 carries. It's the fewest rushing yards allowed by Miami in a game since Dec. 11, 2017 vs. New England, when they allowed 25.

The Jets' 29 rushing yards is tied for the 10th-fewest in a game in their franchise's history and their fewest in a game since Nov. 26, 2006, when they had 27 rushing yards against Houston.