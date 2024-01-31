Inside the Numbers: Year In Review

Achane only played in nine games with more than one carry, but still accounted for four of the seven games in which NFL rookie running backs recorded 100+ rushing yards and an offensive touchdown. His four 100-yard rushing games tied the Dolphins rookie record.

Before this year, just three Dolphins players (non-QB) had scored double-digit offensive touchdowns in a season since 2009 and no Dolphin had done so since running back Lamar Miller scored 10 offensive touchdowns in 2015.

In 2023, Mostert (21), Achane (11) and Hill (13) all scored 10+ offensive touchdowns and joined Lorenzo Hampton (12), Mark Duper (11) and Mark Clayton (10) from the 1986 team as the second trio of teammates in Dolphins history to each score double-digit touchdowns in the same season.

A Stout Defense

The Dolphins finished the year ranked 10th in total defense, allowing just 318.3 yards per game.

It was the first time Miami finished a season with a top 10 defense since 2010 (6th, 309.3).

Miami also led the NFL in quarterback hits (131) and ranked third with a franchise-record 56.0 sacks.

Miami's 144.0 sacks over the past three seasons are the most in the NFL.

Not only did Miami's pass rushers get to the quarterback, but they were also impactful in stopping the run. Miami ranked sixth in opponent yards per rush (3.8) and has allowed just one 100-yard rushing performance by a running back in the last 34 regular season games (Austin Ekeler, 2023 - Week 1). The San Francisco 49ers are the only other NFL team that has allowed less than three 100-yard rushing games by running backs over the past two seasons.

The middle of Miami's defensive front is where you'll find defensive tackles Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins, who each had career years. Sieler (10.0 sacks) and Wilkins (9.0 sacks) ranked third and fifth, respectively, in sacks by NFL defensive tackles this season and now own the top two single-season marks by Dolphins defensive tackles as well.

Miami's sack leader, linebacker Bradley Chubb (11.0), also finished the season tied with Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for the most forced fumbles in the NFL (6).

Miami's 15 forced fumbles as a team were tied for the most since 2006 (22).

The Dolphins defense will enter Week 1 of the 2024 season with the NFL's longest active takeaway streak (12 games, including playoffs).

Special Teams

Kicker Jason Sanders turned in a strong sixth season with the Dolphins, making 24 of his 28 field goal attempts. Sanders' biggest moment of the season came in Miami's playoff-clinching win over Dallas in Week 16, when he made all five of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point attempt.

Sanders had never attempted three field goals of 50+ yards in a game, but nailed all three against the Cowboys. In addition to a career-long 57-yard kick, he also connected on the game-winning boot from 29 yards out as time expired to send Miami to the postseason, and won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

It was one of just 11 games this season in which a kicker scored over 15 points.