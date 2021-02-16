Jason Sanders Signs Contract Extension

Sanders is the franchise's all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise's single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft.