Jason Sanders Signs Contract Extension

Feb 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed kicker Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Sanders-signed

Sanders is the franchise's all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise's single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft.

