Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Broadcast Team

560 The Joe will serve as the official English flagship radio partner of the Dolphins. Cefalo will handle play-by-play duties and will be joined in the booth by Rose and Taylor. It will mark the 16th consecutive season that Cefalo and Rose have been part of the Dolphins' radio broadcast crew. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper will continue giving his perspective on the on-field action from areas near the field and Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese will contribute to additional Dolphins platforms, including the pregame broadcast, The Audible and The Fish Tank. All Dolphins games are simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM and can be heard on Dolphins.com and throughout South and Central Florida on a variety of stations that make up the Miami Dolphins Radio Network. Gameday radio broadcasts are also available on the Dolphins Mobile app.