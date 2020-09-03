Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Broadcast Team

Sep 02, 2020 at 08:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced the broadcast team for the 2020 season, adding Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor to the Entercom Radio broadcast. The Dolphins great will join fellow alumni Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper. In addition, Roly Martin and Eduardo Martell will return to broadcast games on Univision Deportes Radio.

560 The Joe will serve as the official English flagship radio partner of the Dolphins. Cefalo will handle play-by-play duties and will be joined in the booth by Rose and Taylor. It will mark the 16th consecutive season that Cefalo and Rose have been part of the Dolphins' radio broadcast crew. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper will continue giving his perspective on the on-field action from areas near the field and Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese will contribute to additional Dolphins platforms, including the pregame broadcast, The Audible and The Fish Tank. All Dolphins games are simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM and can be heard on Dolphins.com and throughout South and Central Florida on a variety of stations that make up the Miami Dolphins Radio Network. Gameday radio broadcasts are also available on the Dolphins Mobile app.

Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM is the Dolphins official Spanish radio broadcast partner. Roly Martin will once again handle play-by-play while Eduardo Martell will provide game analysis. This will be the 29th season Martin has been part of the Dolphins' Spanish radio broadcast team while Martell is in his sixth season.

