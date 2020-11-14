Kyle Van Noy Activated, Antonio Callaway Elevated to Active Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated linebacker Kyle Van Noy off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Van Noy has played in seven games with six starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 33 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 21, 2020. Van Noy originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL draft.