Kyle Van Noy Activated, Antonio Callaway Elevated to Active Roster

Nov 14, 2020 at 04:35 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated linebacker Kyle Van Noy off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster for Sunday's game. 

Van Noy has played in seven games with six starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 33 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 21, 2020. Van Noy originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL draft.

Callaway joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. He has played in 20 NFL games with 13 starts, all with Cleveland from 2018-19. He has 51 career receptions for 675 yards (13.2 avg.) and five touchdowns. Callaway originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (105th overall) by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL draft. A Miami native, Callaway attended Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

