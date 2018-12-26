Miami Dolphins Announce Team Award Winners

Dec 26, 2018 at 12:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2018 season. Cornerback Xavien Howard was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, running back Frank Gore earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and wide receiver Kenny Stills earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award. It marks the third consecutive season that Stills has won the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

SOC641_team award winners7

Howard is a first-time winner of the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award and the third cornerback to earn the honor, joining Sam Madison (1999) and Brent Grimes (2013). Entering Week 17, Howard is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing the past three games due to injury. He has helped the Dolphins rank second in the NFL with 20 interceptions and third with 27 turnovers forced. His eight turnovers (seven interceptions and one fumble recovery) are most in the NFL this season. Several of Howard's interceptions this season have been notable, such as flipping momentum with an end zone pick in the second half at the N.Y. Jets in Week 2. He intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 3 minutes remaining to preserve a win vs. Oakland in Week 3. Then, at Indianapolis in Week 12, he picked off Andrew Luck on back-to-back offensive snaps in the second quarter. Howard is the 16th defensive player to win the team's MVP award and just the fourth defensive back, joining Madison, Grimes and safety Reshad Jones (2015). This award is voted on by South Florida media and the organization and was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 to reflect the achievements of Hall of Fame quarterback and 12-time team MVP Dan Marino.

SOC641_team award winners4

Gore earned the Don Shula Leadership Award in his first season with the Dolphins. He's the fifth player to win the award in his first season with the Dolphins, joining Fred Barnett (1996), Junior Seau (2003), Chad Pennington (2008) and Karlos Dansby (2010). Gore is just the second running back to win the award after Jim Jensen won the inaugural Don Shula Leadership Award in 1989. The Don Shula Leadership Award is voted on by the players and is given to the teammate who exhibits leadership on and off the field. It was re-named the Don Shula Leadership Award in 2005 to reflect the accomplishments of Hall of Fame Head Coach Don Shula.

SOC641_team award winners10

Tannehill is a first-time recipient of the team's Ed Block Courage Award and only the second quarterback to earn the honor in team history after Dan Marino (1995). He bounced back from knee injuries that cost him the final three regular-season games of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season for a total of 19 missed games. He faced adversity again by missing another five games this season with a shoulder injury. Tannehill has started 10 games in 2018, passing for 1,831 yards, 17 touchdowns and posting a 99.0 quarterback rating. His rating is 11th in the NFL this season and he's posted a rating of 115-plus in four of his 10 starts. Each year, players from all 32 teams select a teammate to receive the Ed Block Courage Award. The recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. The honoree also is a community role model.

SOC641_team award winners

Stills is the second player in team history to win the Nat Moore Community Service Award in three consecutive seasons, joining Brandon Fields (2011-13). He also joins Fields and John Offerdahl (1989-90, 1993) as the only three-time recipients of the award.. The team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Stills has become a pioneer among NFL players in addressing societal issues. He has done this by helping move the social justice discussion to unity and humanity through the Dolphins' FOOTBALL UNITES™ program and by continuing to improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Stills also traveled throughout the country on a social justice tour that he organized himself in an effort to see first-hand and participate in work to fight for equality and social justice. He has been recognized throughout the South Florida community and was named a "Luminary Icon" by the LGBTQ-rights group SAVE for his social justice work in the community. The Nat Moore Community Service Award is given each year to a Miami Dolphins player recognized for his involvement in the South Florida community. Moore spent 13 seasons in a Dolphins uniform, culminating by his placement on the Dolphins Honor Roll in 1999.

Related Content

news

Chubb Named to Pro Bowl Games Roster

The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership with Ryan

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins.

news

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Dolphins announced today that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, fullback Alec Ingold was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December.

news

Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60 surprised students at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County with a grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

news

Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 2,700 Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 2,700 members of the South Florida community as players hosted and contributed to a series of events throughout the holiday season.

news

Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Hosts Holiday Toy Event Presented by The Morgan Law Group for South Florida Families at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted its annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group for 23 South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

news

Jaelan Phillips Named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins announced today linebacker Jaelan Phillips as their nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE.

news

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

Advertising