Miami Dolphins Announce Team Award Winners

Howard is a first-time winner of the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award and the third cornerback to earn the honor, joining Sam Madison (1999) and Brent Grimes (2013). Entering Week 17, Howard is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing the past three games due to injury. He has helped the Dolphins rank second in the NFL with 20 interceptions and third with 27 turnovers forced. His eight turnovers (seven interceptions and one fumble recovery) are most in the NFL this season. Several of Howard's interceptions this season have been notable, such as flipping momentum with an end zone pick in the second half at the N.Y. Jets in Week 2. He intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 3 minutes remaining to preserve a win vs. Oakland in Week 3. Then, at Indianapolis in Week 12, he picked off Andrew Luck on back-to-back offensive snaps in the second quarter. Howard is the 16th defensive player to win the team's MVP award and just the fourth defensive back, joining Madison, Grimes and safety Reshad Jones (2015). This award is voted on by South Florida media and the organization and was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 to reflect the achievements of Hall of Fame quarterback and 12-time team MVP Dan Marino.