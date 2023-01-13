Presented by

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff – Playoffs 

Jan 13, 2023 at 05:12 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

We're in the Playoffs! The Dolphins are headed on the road to Buffalo in hopes of a victory. The Wild Card game is on Sunday, January 15, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by HairClub.

The Dolphins made their way to the postseason after defeating the New York Jets last Sunday. It's been 18 weeks of preparation for the team's first playoff game since 2016.

If the Dolphins win, it would be the franchise's first playoff victory since 2000 and the first win at Highmark Stadium since 2016.

The Dolphins finished with a winning regular season (9-8) making this the third straight year the team has finished with a winning season.

In the regular season, the team averaged 99.5 rushing yards and 265.4 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 1,710 receiving yards and finished second in the league. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 1,356 receiving yards, ranking seventh. Both players combined have 3,066 receiving yards, making the duo the only pair of teammates in the league with over 1,200 yards. Hill's receiving yards are the most in a season for a player in the NFL during their first year with a team.

Running back Raheem Mostert led the team with a career-high 891 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense ranked sixth this season with 364.5 total yards. It was the team's first top 10 ranking in total offense since 1995.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 1994. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the NFL with 28 interceptions since he entered the league in 2016. Linebacker Elandon Roberts had 104 tackles along with 4.5 sacks, and linebacker Jerome Baker had 100 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

Check out the practice photos below this week as the team prepares for the playoffs.

PHOTOS: 2023 Miami Dolphins Practice - January 11

View photos from practice on January 11, 2023.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) in action during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) enters the field during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (58) stretching during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) looks on during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) warming up during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws the ball during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) performs a drill during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackles Josiah Bronson (95) and R.J. McIntosh (90) performing a drill during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh (90) warming up during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) in action during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (95) performs a drill during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) adjusts his gloves during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) warming up during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws the ball during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) in action during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) laughing during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) warming up during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh (90) warming up during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) stretching during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) warming up during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback La'Mical Perine (33) runs the ball during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) makes a catch during practice Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (9-8) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Buffalo Bills (13-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium on CBS. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage. Also, don't forget to secure a limited edition playoff shirt.

