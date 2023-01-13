Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff – Playoffs 

The Dolphins made their way to the postseason after defeating the New York Jets last Sunday. It's been 18 weeks of preparation for the team's first playoff game since 2016.

If the Dolphins win, it would be the franchise's first playoff victory since 2000 and the first win at Highmark Stadium since 2016.

The Dolphins finished with a winning regular season (9-8) making this the third straight year the team has finished with a winning season.

In the regular season, the team averaged 99.5 rushing yards and 265.4 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 1,710 receiving yards and finished second in the league. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 1,356 receiving yards, ranking seventh. Both players combined have 3,066 receiving yards, making the duo the only pair of teammates in the league with over 1,200 yards. Hill's receiving yards are the most in a season for a player in the NFL during their first year with a team.

Running back Raheem Mostert led the team with a career-high 891 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense ranked sixth this season with 364.5 total yards. It was the team's first top 10 ranking in total offense since 1995.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 1994. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the NFL with 28 interceptions since he entered the league in 2016. Linebacker Elandon Roberts had 104 tackles along with 4.5 sacks, and linebacker Jerome Baker had 100 tackles and 4.0 sacks.