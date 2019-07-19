Miami Dolphins Claim Blacknall Off Waivers

Blacknall played in one game for the Raiders in 2018 and also spent time on Oakland’s practice squad before being waived on July 18, 2019. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 4, 2018. Blacknall played collegiately at Penn State, where he played in 47 career games and totaled 50 receptions for 979 yards (19.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns.