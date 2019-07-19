Friday, Jul 19, 2019 05:25 PM

Miami Dolphins Claim Blacknall Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have claimed wide receiver Saeed Blacknall off waivers from Oakland.

Blacknall played in one game for the Raiders in 2018 and also spent time on Oakland’s practice squad before being waived on July 18, 2019. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 4, 2018. Blacknall played collegiately at Penn State, where he played in 47 career games and totaled 50 receptions for 979 yards (19.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins In Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project Host Health and Wellness Expo at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Miami Dolphins In Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project Host Health and Wellness Expo at Hard Rock Stadium

Litecoin Named Official Cryptocurrency of the Miami Dolphins
news

Litecoin Named Official Cryptocurrency of the Miami Dolphins

Jim Caldwell To Take Leave Of Absence
news

Jim Caldwell To Take Leave Of Absence

Miami Dolphins Rookie Christian Wilkins in Collaboration with Zappos Surprises Local Youth with #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Backpack Distribution 
news

Miami Dolphins Rookie Christian Wilkins in Collaboration with Zappos Surprises Local Youth with #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Backpack Distribution 

Miami Dolphins Host Inaugural Dolphins Flag Football League Presented By Nike
news

Miami Dolphins Host Inaugural Dolphins Flag Football League Presented By Nike

Miami Dolphins Announce 'Back to Football Powered by South Florida Ford' Training Camp Schedule
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 'Back to Football Powered by South Florida Ford' Training Camp Schedule

Dolphins Sign Third-Round Pick Michael Deiter
news

Dolphins Sign Third-Round Pick Michael Deiter

Miami Dolphins Rookies Participate In Rebuilding Together #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Service Project
news

Miami Dolphins Rookies Participate In Rebuilding Together #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Service Project

Dolphins Impact More Than 400 Student-Athletes, Eight High School Teams With Junior Dolphins Practice Visits at OTAs & Minicamp
news

Dolphins Impact More Than 400 Student-Athletes, Eight High School Teams With Junior Dolphins Practice Visits at OTAs & Minicamp

Dolphins Host Barbara Goleman Senior High School & St. Andrew’s School Football Teams at Minicamp Practice
news

Dolphins Host Barbara Goleman Senior High School & St. Andrew’s School Football Teams at Minicamp Practice

Miami Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program and FOOTBALL UNITES™ Project Change Scholarship for 10 South Florida Students
news

Miami Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program and FOOTBALL UNITES™ Project Change Scholarship for 10 South Florida Students

Advertising