Miami Dolphins comeback falls short against Raiders 31-28 OT, Week 3 Recap

In the first possession of overtime, the Dolphins held the Raiders defense to a field goal. The Dolphins offense received the ball with 6:28 remaining in overtime the Dolphins needed to make a field goal or score a touchdown to win the game. Kicker Jason Sanders converted on a 50-yard field goal to tie the game at 28-28. Unfortunately, the Dolphins were unable to finish the comeback as the Raiders converted on a field goal to win the game in overtime 31-28.