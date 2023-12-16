Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Evans

Bonner signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, Bonner started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Evans spent the first part of the season on Miami's practice squad before rejoining the squad on Nov. 21, 2023 and appearing in Miami's game at the N.Y. Jets in Week 12. Between his practice squad stints this season, he played five games for Chicago, totaling 30 carries for 105 yards (3.5 avg.) and one touchdown, along with seven receptions for 49 yards (7.0 avg.). Evans has played in 18 career games for three teams with Tennessee (2020-21), Chicago (2022-23) and Miami (2023). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (93rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Appalachian State.