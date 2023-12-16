Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Evans

Dec 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Bonner signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, Bonner started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Evans spent the first part of the season on Miami's practice squad before rejoining the squad on Nov. 21, 2023 and appearing in Miami's game at the N.Y. Jets in Week 12. Between his practice squad stints this season, he played five games for Chicago, totaling 30 carries for 105 yards (3.5 avg.) and one touchdown, along with seven receptions for 49 yards (7.0 avg.). Evans has played in 18 career games for three teams with Tennessee (2020-21), Chicago (2022-23) and Miami (2023). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (93rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Appalachian State.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Ethan Bonner CB 6-1 186 10/23/99 R Stanford '23 The Woodlands, Texas FA, ‘23
Darrynton Evans RB 5-10 203 7/9/98 4 Appalachian St. '20 Oak Hill, Fla. FA, ‘23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Alama Uluave from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and placed offensive lineman Connor Williams on injured reserve. The team also signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bell and Hayes

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Calvin Munson and placed linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve. The team also placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on the practice squad/injured list.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jackson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed offensive lineman Austin Jackson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad and released safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.
news

FB Alec Ingold Named Miami Dolphins Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins announce today fullback Alec Ingold as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Conner

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and placed linebacker Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Friday's game.
news

Ramsey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Las Vegas.
Advertising