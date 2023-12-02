Miami Dolphins Elevate Conner

Dec 02, 2023 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Connerwas elevated twice earlier this season and played in Week 6 vs. Carolina and Week 7 at Philadelphia. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. Conner joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tanner Conner TE 6-3 232 3/20/98 2 Idaho State '22 Kent, Wash. FA, '22

