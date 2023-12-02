Miami Dolphins Elevate Conner

Connerwas elevated twice earlier this season and played in Week 6 vs. Carolina and Week 7 at Philadelphia. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. Conner joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.