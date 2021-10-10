Miami Dolphins fall to Bucs 45-17, Week 5 Recap

The Dolphins move forward in preparation for week 6 as the team will travel to London for the NFL International Games series. The next game will be an early start as the Dolphins look to end the four-game losing streak against their other instate rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two teams, with both teams notching five wins in the series so far. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM BST/9:30 AM EST.