Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announces 2019 Community Partners & Programs

MIAMI – As part of the Miami Dolphins “Teamwork at Work” platform to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community, the team announced its 2019 community partners and programs for FOOTBALL UNITES™. Through the team’s social justice initiative, the goal of FOOTBALL UNITES™ is to be inclusive of the diversity and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football. These programs connect to the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country and work with RISE – the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality -- to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.