Miami Dolphins Foundation Partners with Payless To Distribute 1,600 Meals, Shoe Vouchers and Face Masks to South Florida Students and Families

"The Miami Dolphins Foundation is excited to partner with Payless to assist students in South Florida with not only meals through our Food Relief Program but also getting them connected and ready to go back to school during these challenging times," Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jesse Marks said. "Payless and its new Miami-based executive leadership team is dedicated to improving the lives of youth in the South Florida community and this partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation will greatly assist in those efforts."

Through collaborations with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) and community partners of the Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITESTM program, students and their families were identified and selected to attend the distribution. They received meals, shoe vouchers redeemable on Payless.com, as well as 1,000 washable and reusable cloth face masks from Good Day. Additionally, internet accessibility services will be provided by the Miami Dolphins and allocated for distribution to 100 students in need in Miami-Dade for a six-month period following the distribution.

"This back-to-school season is truly unlike any other," CEO of Payless Jared Margolis said. "Payless is excited to have had the opportunity to come back for our US customers and lend a helping hand at a time when value has never been more important. We're back for our families, schools and communities, launching our Powered by Payless initiative, which is now amplified by our GoodDay Masks and Miami Dolphins partners, to help those in need by providing access to food, learning tools, personal protective equipment and shoes. Despite these unprecedented times, kids across the country are leading the way, and we couldn't think of a better teammate to kick off our giveback efforts with than the Miami Dolphins."

Individuals and businesses that wish to participate in the match program can donate online at dolphins.com/meals. For more information on partnership with Payless, please visit and Payless.com. Follow @Payless on Instagram and Facebook via #PoweredByPayless, #PaylessIsBack and #YouLeadTheWay.

About Miami Dolphins Foundation

Established in 1996 as the fundraising arm of the Miami Dolphins Football Team, the Miami Dolphins Foundation is committed to making a year-round difference leveraging the power of sports and entertainment to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. Since Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner Stephen Ross assumed the leadership of the organization, the Foundation refocused its philanthropic efforts with a direct mission to empower and engage the South Florida community compassionately, using the diversity of the organization's resources and programs to make a difference in health, education, volunteerism and youth programs.

