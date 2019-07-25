Miami Dolphins Foundation Pledges $1.5 Million to Baptist Health Foundation

DAVIE, FL – On the first day of training camp, the Miami Dolphins Foundation announced a pledge of $1.5 Million to Baptist Health Foundation in support of Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute’s Youth Athletic Outreach Program. The significant and wide ranging commitment around the health and safety of South Florida students, coaches and parents was made at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President & CEO Tom Garfinkel and Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute’s Chief Executive Officer Nelson Lazo made the announcement flanked by high school and youth football players, coaches and administrators.

“We are proud to partner with Baptist Health South Florida on this important program,” Garfinkel said. “These initiatives align with our core pillars of supporting youth sports and specifically, safety in youth football. We look at this commitment as just the beginning to a stronger philanthropic partnership moving forward where we can impact the community in a big way together.”

As part of the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute’s Youth Athletic Outreach Program, the Dolphins will sponsor trainers for youth football league games throughout Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, the program will provide free athletic and EKG screenings and high schools game coverage (physician and trainers). Furthermore, both organizations will partner on health seminars, injury prevention and training events.

“We are grateful for the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to our partnership and to the communities in which we serve,” said Lazo. For over 30 years, the Institute has worked with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to ensure that athletes are cared for. As Baptist Health grows, we hope to expand our program to impact more student athletes across South Florida. We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with the Miami Dolphins.”

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program works to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.