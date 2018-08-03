Miami Dolphins Host Blanche Ely High School, PPO Bengals 10U, CCD Colts 10U At Training Camp

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Blanche Ely High School football team and PPO Bengals 10U and CCD Colts 10U of the American Youth Football League at training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins alum Troy Stafford about making positive choices on and off the field.
The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice, meet with current players on the field and had lunch provided by Publix. Following practice, the PPO Bengals 10U and the CCD Colts 10U scrimmaged on the Dolphins' field.
"The kids get an opportunity to see it done by the professionals. These guys come out here and work hard every day and what better example to give them than to watch a world-class organization like the Dolphins go to work on the field," Blanche Ely High School Head Football Coach Clifford Wimberly said.
"I was very excited being that the Miami Dolphins are my favorite NFL team. This is a great experience for our team, especially going into this football season," Blanche Ely High School senior quarterback and safety James Wallace Jr. said. "The Dolphins put in hard work to get here and if we want to win games, that's what we have to do."
"We're truly honored to be on showcase today. The kids, they're excited saying, 'Coach, we can't wait to get here. I want to meet the guys.' It's just a great experience for us to be here. We're very grateful for it," PPO Bengals 10U Head Football Coach Anthony Collins said.
"The Dolphins have given us a lot. They always come and help us out with our league. It's a great thing to have them helping us along the way," CCD Colts 10U Head Football Coach Rick Rue said. "The kids are all excited. They were all cheering in the bus on the way over here. We're out here to have a good time."
Photo gallery: Blanche Ely High School and AYFL visit Dolphins training camp practice.
As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.