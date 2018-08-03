Miami Dolphins Host Blanche Ely High School, PPO Bengals 10U, CCD Colts 10U At Training Camp

"We're truly honored to be on showcase today. The kids, they're excited saying, 'Coach, we can't wait to get here. I want to meet the guys.' It's just a great experience for us to be here. We're very grateful for it," PPO Bengals 10U Head Football Coach Anthony Collins said.

"The Dolphins have given us a lot. They always come and help us out with our league. It's a great thing to have them helping us along the way," CCD Colts 10U Head Football Coach Rick Rue said. "The kids are all excited. They were all cheering in the bus on the way over here. We're out here to have a good time."