Miami Dolphins Host Boyd Anderson High School At OTA Practice

“The kids got to see pro athletes doing what they want to do eventually. It was an eye opener for them,” Boyd Anderson High School Head Football Coach Dorian Gray said. “Twan talked about how football takes sacrifice. It’s not always about the biggest in the fight, but the person with the most heart. I’m hoping they take away that they have to have more heart playing this game.”

“It was a great experience for me and my teammates to watch and see how practice is for them and how we should practice. Everything should be fast, everybody should clap up for anything – good, bad, first downs, all of that,” Boyd Anderson High School junior wide receiver Jevon Louis said.