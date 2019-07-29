Miami Dolphins Host Coral Springs High School at Training Camp Practice

“This was very exciting for us to get out here and see the professionals do it, because do it at a whole other level. Coming out and being amongst the community, seeing the coaches, the players, the trainers on the sideline, that was great,” Coral Springs High School Head Football Coach Terrance Butler said. “Everybody has their favorite player, so to see the kids and their eyes when they came off the field that was awesome. The players having a conversation with the guys and having Ryan Fitzpatrick tell stories, it just doesn’t get better than that.”