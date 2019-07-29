Miami Dolphins Host Coral Springs High School at Training Camp Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Coral Springs High School football team at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and received a character talk from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell. The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field.
“This was very exciting for us to get out here and see the professionals do it, because do it at a whole other level. Coming out and being amongst the community, seeing the coaches, the players, the trainers on the sideline, that was great,” Coral Springs High School Head Football Coach Terrance Butler said. “Everybody has their favorite player, so to see the kids and their eyes when they came off the field that was awesome. The players having a conversation with the guys and having Ryan Fitzpatrick tell stories, it just doesn’t get better than that.”
As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.
This event is one of the DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. High school and youth teams visiting training camp practice are bringing canned goods that will be donated to Feeding South Florida to help in the efforts to end hunger. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins’ initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.