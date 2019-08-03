Miami Dolphins Host John I. Leonard High School at Training Camp Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the John I. Leonard High School football team at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and received a character talk from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell. The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field.

“A lot of these guys have NFL aspirations like every teenage kid, but when they get to come down here and actually see the players and see the facilities and how big these guys really are and how fast they are, I think it opens up their eyes and it’s a great experience for them,” John I. Leonard High School Head Football Coach Keith Chattin said. “I think it generates more excitement for them, because now they’ll watch the preseason or some of them may come down here for a game and say, ‘I met that guy,’ or ‘I’ve seen Coach Flores.’ Now they’re reenergized and they understand that there’s a bigger goal and there’s a lot of work I’ve got to do to get that goal.”