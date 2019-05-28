Miami Dolphins Host Monarch High School At OTA Practice

“It was a really great experience for the team; they really enjoyed it. Being out here, seeing the sport, it’s awesome that the Dolphins are giving back,” Monarch High School Head Football Coach Dante Lombardi said. “The hustle at this level really shows that’s what we need to do as a team, so that’s something that we can emphasize.”

“Twan talked about how no matter your circumstances or situation, you can still keep pushing and find a way. It doesn’t really matter if you’re a female like me or if you’re short or tall or slower than others, you can still find a way,” Monarch High School junior free safety Amarii Scarlett said. “It was really inspiring, because the pros don’t really look at you as amateurs, they look at you as one of them and they try to help you out. I really liked bonding with the team.”