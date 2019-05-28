Tuesday, May 28, 2019 07:33 PM

Miami Dolphins Host Monarch High School At OTA Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Monarch High School football team at their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell about overcoming adversity. The Monarch football team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field.

D5B_1213

“It was a really great experience for the team; they really enjoyed it. Being out here, seeing the sport, it’s awesome that the Dolphins are giving back,” Monarch High School Head Football Coach Dante Lombardi said. “The hustle at this level really shows that’s what we need to do as a team, so that’s something that we can emphasize.”

“Twan talked about how no matter your circumstances or situation, you can still keep pushing and find a way. It doesn’t really matter if you’re a female like me or if you’re short or tall or slower than others, you can still find a way,” Monarch High School junior free safety Amarii Scarlett said. “It was really inspiring, because the pros don’t really look at you as amateurs, they look at you as one of them and they try to help you out. I really liked bonding with the team.”

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s offseason practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Junior Dolphins | Monarch High School Visits OTAs

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

This event is one of the DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins “Teamwork at Work” initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.

