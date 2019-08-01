Miami Dolphins Host Northeast High School & the Delray Rocks & Miramar Wolverines of the AYFL at Training Camp Practice 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Northeast High School football team and the Delray Rocks and Miramar Wolverines of the American Youth Football League at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and received a character talk from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell.

The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the Rocks and Wolverines scrimmaged on the Dolphins’ field with an athletic trainer provided by the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute’s Youth Athletic Outreach Program.

“The kids are hometown fans. I am, too. To see how the true operation of being a pro works, the dedication, the time they have to put in and everything and then the opportunity from the Dolphins allowing us to come is tremendous,” Northeast High School Head Football Coach Nick Dellaria.

“I liked seeing the Dolphins in person after watching them on TV. They’re my favorite team,” Northeast High School sophomore running back and linebacker Omar Graham said. “I also liked how the practice was fast and they were in synch.”

“Being here on an NFL practice field, letting them enjoy their experience, going and playing on an NFL practice field, it’s a big thing for the kids,” Delray Rocks Head Football Coach Roderick Durham said. “Since they got here, they were most excited when they saw the locker room and watching the practice. Most of these guys have never been up close to an NFL team, so they were focused on the players.”

“it’s just a great experience watching the professional players work out, having a chance to get the feel of what football is all about. We got a great pep talk from Mr. Twan Russell – very inspirational speech,” Miramar Wolverines Head Football Coach Tray Bennett said. “From a medical standpoint, I think it’s great for the kids to have a trainer here. I think the partnership with Baptist Health is an extremely big movement and an improvement for the game.”

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.