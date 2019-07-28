Miami Dolphins Host Palm Glades Preparatory Academy Football Teams at Training Camp Practice 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Palm Glades Preparatory Academy football team at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins alumni Twan Russell and Shawn Wooden about having the right mindset to be successful. The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field.

“Twan Russell came out and set the tone for the day telling our players not to blame or complain during their season and gave them the right mindset to come out there and show them what it takes to make it in the National Football League,” Palm Glades Preparatory Academy Head Football Coach Jonathan Jimenez said. “These guys run around with such pace. We see them go from drill to drill, full speed a million miles an hour. All the boys said the trainers here are amazing. They couldn’t believe it.”

“This was a great experience, because this is what I want to do. I dedicate my life to this,” Palm Glades Preparatory Academy senior athlete Devin Carswell said. “I liked the running backs’ footwork, their mobility and the way they can stop when they need to.”

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.