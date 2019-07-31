Miami Dolphins Host Somerset Canyons & Tamiami Colts of Greater Miami Pop Warner at Training Camp Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Host Somerset Canyons & Tamiami Colts of Greater Miami Pop Warner football teams at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and received a character talk from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell.

The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the Tamiami Colts scrimmaged on the Dolphins’ field with an athletic trainer provided by the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute’s Youth Athletic Outreach Program.

“I’ve lived a lot of different places in the country and I’ve grown up with different teams and I don’t know that there’s very many people in the NFL that are putting something on like this daily throughout camp,” Somerset Canyons Head Football Coach Tom Halikman said. “It’s a very special feeling for these guys to get close to the best in the world..”

“This kind of experience I never thought I’d have the chance to do,” Somerset Canyons junior running back and linebacker Giordani Point Du Jour said. “I was able to see how experienced players play and how they enter their game. I think what I liked most is their focus and determination during each and every play.”

“They get to see why it’s so important to be a team and do things right and listen to coaches,” Tamiami Colts Head Football Coach Luis Inguanzo said. “It’s a good experience to get them together as a team and we appreciate the Dolphins for having us.”

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.