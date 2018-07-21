Miami Dolphins Hosts 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation Wilson Scholars Sendoff

"This is a fabulous night. This is the night where we give the boys computers donated by the Miami Dolphins. Our home team, and we're so proud of the partnership we have generated with our home team all of these years," Wilson said. "Stephen Ross is a champion, a drum major, for social justice. He is reaching into the community, helping children, lifting them up, sending them to college, giving them internships and scholarships. He stands out as a textbook example for what you should be as a corporation in a city. And we are so proud to have him as a partner. I brag about him all the time."