Miami Dolphins Hosts 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation Wilson Scholars Sendoff

Jul 20, 2018 at 11:02 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – The Miami Dolphins and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation today hosted the Wilson Scholars Sendoff in which fifty-eight Wilson Scholars received computers for their academic studies.

Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey at Wilson Scholars Sendoff

In attendance were Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey as well as the program's founder, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson at Wilson Scholars Sendoff

"This is a fabulous night. This is the night where we give the boys computers donated by the Miami Dolphins. Our home team, and we're so proud of the partnership we have generated with our home team all of these years," Wilson said. "Stephen Ross is a champion, a drum major, for social justice. He is reaching into the community, helping children, lifting them up, sending them to college, giving them internships and scholarships. He stands out as a textbook example for what you should be as a corporation in a city. And we are so proud to have him as a partner. I brag about him all the time." 

Tonight's event follows the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation's Police and Youth Conference as well as the Academic Signing Ceremony in which the Wilson Scholars signed scholarships to the colleges and universities of their choice. These signature events are part of a long-term partnership with the Miami Dolphins, centering on social justice, education and police and youth relations. In all, these social justice community initiatives will affect more than 10,000 Role Models.

Miami Dolphins Partner with 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation to host Wilson Scholars Sendoff

"We're proud of our partnership with 5000 Role Models and the work we're doing, in collaboration with them, to level the playing field for these young men," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. "These computers they received tonight is one tool to further their education and shape a bright future for the community."

These sponsorships are part of a yearly fund for advocacy and social justice programs created by Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Miami Dolphins players.

These initiatives are additions to the previous work in this space through the team's collaboration with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). Founded and created by Ross in October 2015, RISE harnesses the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Since its founding, RISE programs have reached more than 30,000 students, coaches and athletic staff at the high school, collegiate and professional level. To learn more about RISE, visit risetowin.org.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place OL Mancz on IR, Sign C Tom to Active Roster

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed OL Greg Mancz on IR and signed C Cameron Tom to the Active Roster
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign Evan Boehm to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Evan Boehm to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate LB Biegel and WR Merritt

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins awarded Hodge off waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place WR Parker on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand

'347 Club' Memberships Available Now and Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Presents $6.3M Contribution in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) presented a record breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, during an on-field halftime celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign QB Dolegala to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Arcade1Up Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine and RB Johnson, Place RB Brown and DB McCourty on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine off Carolina's practice squad and placed running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty on injured reserve. The team also signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Advertising