Miami Dolphins lose to Jaguars 23-20, Week 6 Recap

The Dolphins offense responded to the turnover on downs with back-to-back completions to Mike Gesicki, first on a 34-yard post route which was then followed by a 20-yard strike up the middle. On the drive, Tagovailoa went a perfect 6-of-6 for 83 yards, completed a pass to five different receivers and capped the seven play drive off with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle for a 20-17 lead.