Miami Dolphins lose to Jaguars 23-20, Week 6 Recap

Oct 17, 2021 at 02:35 PM
DCCE5C78-EFA7-4844-85DD-C63816EA878C
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins traveled to London, England to face their upstate rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Dolphins lost a spirited contest, 23-20, on a 53-yard field goal from Jacksonville's Matthew Wright as time expired in the 4th quarter.

On the Dolphins opening possession, the team drove the length of field and wasted no time scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. On that drive, the Dolphins also went a perfect 3-of-3 on third downs.

CG2_5725

Miami ended the first quarter with a 7-3 lead and the offense went a perfect 4-of-4 on third down conversions. The Dolphins added to their lead with a 33-yard field goal and a 24-yard field by Jason Sanders and entered halftime with a 13-10 lead.

PM1_4172

Jacksonville responded with an early third quarter touchdown to take its first lead of the game. 17-13. With the Jaguars attempting to extend their lead in the third quarter, the Dolphins defense forced a turnover on downs denying the Jaguars on converting a 4th and 1 attempt.

Table inside Article
Stat Dolphins Jaguars
Total Yards 431 396
Rushing Yards 77 84
Passing Yards 354 312
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 10-19 5-15
First Downs 23 21
Penalties 7/55 8/54
TOP 32:40 27:20

The Dolphins offense responded to the turnover on downs with back-to-back completions to Mike Gesicki, first on a 34-yard post route which was then followed by a 20-yard strike up the middle. On the drive, Tagovailoa went a perfect 6-of-6 for 83 yards, completed a pass to five different receivers and capped the seven play drive off with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle for a 20-17 lead.

After field goal by the Jaguars, the score was tied 20-20 with 3:40 left in the game. On a crucial 4 and 1 attempt the Dolphins failed to convert the first down with Malcolm Brown being denied, ultimately causing the Dolphins to turn the ball over on downs.

It was up to the Dolphins defense to prevent the Jaguars from scoring to in the final minutes.

On the day, Tagovailoa went 33 out of 47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Waddle added 10 catches for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Dolphins return home to Hard Rock Stadium for a week seven home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday October 24. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins fall to Bucs 45-17, Week 5 Recap

The first of two road games for the Miami Dolphins began as the team traveled to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL for an instate showdown against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Miami Dolphins fall to Colts 27-17, Week 4 Recap

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 4 AFC Showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins comeback falls short against Raiders 31-28 OT, Week 3 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a week 3 contest and to rebound after a tough loss to Buffalo.
news

Miami Dolphins shutout by Buffalo Bills 35-0, Week 2 Recap

The Miami Dolphins lost their 2021 home opener against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins defeat New England Patriots, 17-16 in season opener

The Miami Dolphins came into Foxboro and pulled out a thrilling 17-16 win over their AFC East rival New England Patriots in the 2021 season opener. 
news

Dolphins Win Preseason Thriller 29-26 Against Bengals - Preseason Week 3 Game Recap

Miami Dolphins defeat Cincinnati Bengals, 29-26 preseason week 3 finale victory
news

Dolphins Take 37-17 Win Against Falcons - Preseason Week 2 Game Recap

In Miami's first preseason contest in front of its home fans, the Dolphins played a complete game, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
news

Dolphins Fall to Bears in Chicago - Preseason Week 1 Game Recap

After a strong first half at Chicago, the Miami Dolphins came up short in their 2021 preseason opener by a score of 20-13 against the Bears at Soldier Field.
news

Dolphins Fall in Finale, 56-26

The Dolphins finish the regular season 10-6 
news

Dolphins Win a Wild One 26-25, One Win from the Postseason

Ryan Fitzpatrick leads two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and Jason Sanders beats the buzzer to move Miami to 10-5 on the season
news

Dolphins Pummel Patriots with 250 Rushing Yards, Win 22-12

Miami hit season highs in several rushing categories en route to a pivotal Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, improving to 9-5
Advertising