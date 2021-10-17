Miami Dolphins lose to Jaguars 23-20, Week 6 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to London, England to face their upstate rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Dolphins lost a spirited contest, 23-20, on a 53-yard field goal from Jacksonville's Matthew Wright as time expired in the 4th quarter.
On the Dolphins opening possession, the team drove the length of field and wasted no time scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. On that drive, the Dolphins also went a perfect 3-of-3 on third downs.
Miami ended the first quarter with a 7-3 lead and the offense went a perfect 4-of-4 on third down conversions. The Dolphins added to their lead with a 33-yard field goal and a 24-yard field by Jason Sanders and entered halftime with a 13-10 lead.
Jacksonville responded with an early third quarter touchdown to take its first lead of the game. 17-13. With the Jaguars attempting to extend their lead in the third quarter, the Dolphins defense forced a turnover on downs denying the Jaguars on converting a 4th and 1 attempt.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Total Yards
|431
|396
|Rushing Yards
|77
|84
|Passing Yards
|354
|312
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|10-19
|5-15
|First Downs
|23
|21
|Penalties
|7/55
|8/54
|TOP
|32:40
|27:20
The Dolphins offense responded to the turnover on downs with back-to-back completions to Mike Gesicki, first on a 34-yard post route which was then followed by a 20-yard strike up the middle. On the drive, Tagovailoa went a perfect 6-of-6 for 83 yards, completed a pass to five different receivers and capped the seven play drive off with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle for a 20-17 lead.
After field goal by the Jaguars, the score was tied 20-20 with 3:40 left in the game. On a crucial 4 and 1 attempt the Dolphins failed to convert the first down with Malcolm Brown being denied, ultimately causing the Dolphins to turn the ball over on downs.
It was up to the Dolphins defense to prevent the Jaguars from scoring to in the final minutes.
On the day, Tagovailoa went 33 out of 47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Waddle added 10 catches for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Dolphins return home to Hard Rock Stadium for a week seven home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday October 24. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST.