Miami Dolphins Make Changes to Coaching Staff

Frye joins the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan. In 2020, Frye led a Chippewas offense that finished third in the Mid-American Conference in rushing (218.2 yards per game). In his first season as offensive coordinator in 2019, he helped Central Michigan win the MAC West Division and lead the conference with 6,070 total yards. Frye played five seasons in the NFL for Cleveland (2005-07), Seattle (2008) and Oakland (2009) and started 23 games at quarterback.