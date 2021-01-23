Miami Dolphins Make Changes to Coaching Staff

Jan 23, 2021 at 02:27 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have named Charlie Frye quarterbacks coach. The team has parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown.

Frye joins the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan. In 2020, Frye led a Chippewas offense that finished third in the Mid-American Conference in rushing (218.2 yards per game). In his first season as offensive coordinator in 2019, he helped Central Michigan win the MAC West Division and lead the conference with 6,070 total yards. Frye played five seasons in the NFL for Cleveland (2005-07), Seattle (2008) and Oakland (2009) and started 23 games at quarterback.

Brown was hired as Miami's quarterbacks coach in 2020 after spending the 2019 season at West Virginia, where he was special assistant to the head coach and senior offensive analyst. Brown also spent four seasons with the New York Jets (2015-18) where he served as an offensive quality control coach (2015-16) and defensive assistant (2017-18).

