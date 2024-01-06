Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Jan 06, 2024 at 04:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated linebacker Jerome Baker off injured reserve and placed linebacker Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. The team also elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Baker was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 9, 2023. He has played in 93 career games with 82 starts for the Dolphins after being drafted by the team in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Baker has recorded 572 career tackles (374 solo), 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed and six forced fumbles. He also has two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Baker has led the Dolphins in tackles in three of his five complete seasons, and his 572 tackles rank seventh among all players in his 2018 draft class. He played collegiately at Ohio State.

Bonner has been elevated twice this season, appearing in two games with one tackle and one pass defensed. He signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. Bonner was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, he started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Ingram re-joined the Dolphins on Dec. 14, 2023 when he signed to the practice squad and has appeared in two games this year for Miami. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 147 career games with 106 starts, totaling 397 tackles (283 solo), 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. Ingram has played 12 NFL seasons, appearing in games for the Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022-23). He played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.

Chubb has played in 73 career games with 72 starts over six NFL seasons with Denver (2018-22) and Miami (2022-23). In 2023, he started 16 games for Miami, recording 74 tackles (45 solo), 11.0 sacks, two passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His 11.0 sacks lead the team while his six forced fumbles lead the league. He was named a first-alternate at outside linebacker for the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster this week. Chubb was acquired by Miami in a trade with Denver on Nov. 1, 2022. He was originally a first-round pick (fifth overall) by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft following a standout career at North Carolina State.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jerome Baker LB 6-2 225 12/25/96 6 Ohio State '18 Cleveland, Ohio D3, '18
Ethan Bonner CB 6-1 186 10/23/99 R Stanford '23 The Woodlands, Texas FA, '23
Melvin Ingram LB 6-2 250 4/26/89 12 South Carolina ’12 Hamlet, N.C. UFA, ’22 (KC)

