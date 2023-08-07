Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson and waived quarterback James Blackman.

Nickerson has played in 25 career games with three starts, totaling 23 tackles (19 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (four solo). He has appeared in games with the N.Y. Jets (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Green Bay (2020) and Minnesota (2021). Nickerson also spent time with Minnesota's practice squad in 2022. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Tulane.