Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson and waived quarterback James Blackman.
Nickerson has played in 25 career games with three starts, totaling 23 tackles (19 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (four solo). He has appeared in games with the N.Y. Jets (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Green Bay (2020) and Minnesota (2021). Nickerson also spent time with Minnesota's practice squad in 2022. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Tulane.
Blackman signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He started 11 games for Arkansas State last year, completing 223-of-347 passes (64.3 pct.) for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to Arkansas State, Blackman started games in four different seasons (2017-20) for Florida State. He finished his collegiate career with 9,260 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Blackman is from South Bay, Florida and played high school football at Glades Central.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Parry Nickerson
|CB
|5-10
|179
|10/11/94
|5
|Tulane '18
|Algiers, La.
|FA, '23