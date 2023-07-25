Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner and tackle Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list and activated cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list.

Armstead started 13 games at left tackle for Miami last year and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. He has played in 110 regular-season games with 106 starts and 10 postseason contests in his career. Armstead joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24, 2022. He was originally a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Conner appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.

Wynn signed with Miami on May 15, 2023 after spending five years (2018-22) in New England. He's played in 43 career games with 40 starts, including 33 at left tackle, six at right tackle and one at left guard. He also started a playoff contest in 2019. Wynn was originally a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at Georgia.