Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.
Armstead was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24, 2022. He's started 15 games for Miami, including two this season, and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career following the 2022 season. Armstead ranked No. 83 on the NFL Network Top 100 list this past offseason. He's played in 112 career games with 108 starts at left tackle after sapending the first nine years of his career in New Orleans (2013-21). Armstead was a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Pili signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played in four games, recording two tackles (one solo). Pili spent six seasons (2017-22) at USC, playing in 52 career games with 74 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a true freshman in 2017 when he totaled 14 tackles (three solo) and blocked a field goal.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Terron Armstead
|T
|6-5
|305
|7/23/91
|11
|Ark. Pine-Bluff '13
|Cahokia, Ill.
|UFA, '22 (NO)