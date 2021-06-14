Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and waived tackle Timon Parris.
Eluemunor has played in 39 NFL games with 11 starts for New England (2019-20) and Baltimore (2017-18). He played in 12 games with eight starts for the Patriots in 2020 and was called for just one penalty. Eluemunor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Parris joined the Dolphins on May 20, 2021. He's played in four career games, all with Washington from 2018-19. During the 2020 season, Parris spent time on Washington and Cleveland's practice squads. He originally entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted college free agent on May 1, 2018.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|OL
|6-4
|335
|12/13/94
|5
|Texas A&M '17
|Denville, N.J.
|FA, '21