Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and waived tackle Timon Parris.

Eluemunor has played in 39 NFL games with 11 starts for New England (2019-20) and Baltimore (2017-18). He played in 12 games with eight starts for the Patriots in 2020 and was called for just one penalty. Eluemunor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft.