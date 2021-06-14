Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Jun 14, 2021 at 04:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and waived tackle Timon Parris

Eluemunor has played in 39 NFL games with 11 starts for New England (2019-20) and Baltimore (2017-18). He played in 12 games with eight starts for the Patriots in 2020 and was called for just one penalty. Eluemunor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (159th overall) by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Parris joined the Dolphins on May 20, 2021. He's played in four career games, all with Washington from 2018-19. During the 2020 season, Parris spent time on Washington and Cleveland's practice squads. He originally entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted college free agent on May 1, 2018.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jermaine Eluemunor OL 6-4 335 12/13/94 5 Texas A&M '17 Denville, N.J. FA, '21

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins sign LB Jerome Baker to contract extension

The Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Jerome Baker to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign LB Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker and 2021 first round pick Jaelan Phillips.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris
news

Miami Dolphins Awarded CB Williams Off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have been awarded cornerback Trill Williams off waivers from New Orleans.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed two seventh-round picks and four undrafted college free agents.
news

HEINEKEN USA To Be Exclusive Import Beer and Hard Seltzer Partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

HEINEKEN USA will be sponsoring its first-ever National Football League (NFL) team as the exclusive import beer and hard seltzer partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins sign DB McCourty

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive back Jason McCourty.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Jibri Blount and released safety Bobby McCain.
news

Miami Dolphins make trade with Washington

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired a 2021 seventh-round pick from Washington in exchange for guard Ereck Flowers and a 2021 seventh-round pick.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign OL D.J. Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.
Advertising