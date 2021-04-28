Miami Dolphins make trade with Washington

Apr 28, 2021 at 05:03 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired a 2021 seventh-round pick from Washington in exchange for guard Ereck Flowers and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Flowers started 14 games for the Dolphins in 2020 and has played in 89 games with 85 starts in his six-year NFL career. He has spent time with the N.Y. Giants (2015-18), Jacksonville (2018), Washington (2019) and Miami (2020). Flowers originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (ninth overall) by the N.Y. Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. A Miami native, he played collegiately at the University of Miami and prepped at Miami Norland High School.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign OL D.J. Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Fifth-Annual Dolphins Business Combine Presented by Zudy

The Miami Dolphins hosted their fifth-annual Dolphins Business Combine (DBC) presented by Zudy from April 6-8.
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Innovative Multi-Year Partnership with Visionary Software Company Zudy

The Miami Dolphins announced an innovative multi-year partnership with visionary software company Zudy that will include the entitlement of Hard Rock Stadium's club and suite level.
news

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft Party presented by Pepsi to be Hosted at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins today announced they will host its 2021 Draft Party presented by Pepsi on Thursday, April 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign DT John Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trades With San Francisco and Philadelphia

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have made two trades.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Kai Locksley

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Kai Locksley.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign WR Mack Hollins

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Mack Hollins.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign LB Duke Riley

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Duke Riley.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign LB Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett.
Advertising