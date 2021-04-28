Miami Dolphins make trade with Washington

Flowers started 14 games for the Dolphins in 2020 and has played in 89 games with 85 starts in his six-year NFL career. He has spent time with the N.Y. Giants (2015-18), Jacksonville (2018), Washington (2019) and Miami (2020). Flowers originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (ninth overall) by the N.Y. Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. A Miami native, he played collegiately at the University of Miami and prepped at Miami Norland High School.