Miami Dolphins Name Reggie McKenzie Senior Personnel Executive

McKenzie drafted several Pro Bowl players during his tenure in Oakland. In 2014, he landed linebacker Khalil Mack in the first round and quarterback Derek Carr in the second round. Mack earned two first-team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections in his four seasons in Oakland. He was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. Carr was selected to three Pro Bowls and was tied for third in NFL MVP voting in 2016. McKenzie also drafted wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Latavius Murray, who both earned Pro Bowl honors in Oakland.