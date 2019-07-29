Position Battle: Wide Receiver Competition Heating Up

“What we’ve told the receivers is we’re going to clean-slate this, and we’re going to utilize this where we think you can help the offense,” O’Shea said. “Whether it’s inside or outside, whether that’s true of Jakeem or Albert Wilson or DeVante playing inside some, we’re going to use those guys in a multiple-position role, so we definitely haven’t pigeon-holed them into any position. We truly haven’t. You saw (Sunday) we lined up our outside receivers inside, some of our inside receivers outside, so we’re going to try to have that mind-set that really says, ‘You guys need to learn our offense conceptually. You need to understand the big picture and be able to get lined up at all spots.’ ”

Three of the veterans in the group — Grant, Wilson and Hurns — are coming back from injuries that ended their 2018 season at various stages.

Wilson has been limited to individual work so far in training camp as he continues to work his way back from a hip injury sustained in October; Hurns has yet to take part in team drills, but that has more to do with the fact he just joined the team than his foot injury in the 2018 season; and Grant has impressed his coaches with how he’s come back from the foot injury he sustained last November.

“All of those guys are kind of transitioning at different levels back from injury,” Dorrell said. “I’m pleased with their efforts and how they’re trying to get back. They’re all at different stages about where they’re at, but Jakeem, he’s doing really well. He’s really kind of surprising us and doing the things that we already saw him do in his past, but to fit himself in our offense and to be able to do some of the things that we’re asking him to do, he’s been doing those things pretty well.