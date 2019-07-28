Andy Cohen: Brian Flores Just Keeps Impressing

Watch Flores on the practice field, how he seems to see everything, how he goes from one unit to another, how there appears to be a purpose in every step he takes.

“If I see something I don’t like, I’m walking over there,” he says. “If I see something I feel we need to do a little better, I’m walking over there. If someone needs a good yelling-at, then I’ll go where that needs to be as well. If someone needs a pat on the back, I’ll do that as well. You won’t see too many of those. But that’s my plan for practice.”

You get the idea from Flores that he has a plan for just about everything and a deep inner confidence that no obstacle is too imposing and no player, at least right now, is out of the mix to make this team.

No doubt he will be tested early and often in his first season. How will he handle adversity? Late-game decisions? How will he respond to controversy? What decisions will help define him? Will he be bold in his calls or will he be more cautious at first? Will he keep this locker room believing even when the days are dark and the challenges are especially imposing?

These are the types of things we have yet to find out, the types of things that will have so much to do with how Flores is viewed in the short term and how successful he can become in the long term.

Training camp is undoubtedly his element. Teaching. Evaluating. Improving. Looking deep into the eyes of his players, trying to peek into their hearts as well. This is what he covets. This is how he can gauge who fits and who doesn’t.