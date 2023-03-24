Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Justin Bethel

Bethel joined the Dolphins on Sept. 1, 2022 and played in all 17 games for Miami, totaling 16 tackles (11 solo), one interception and four passes defensed. He also had 10 special teams tackles (six solo). He's entering his 12th NFL season, having played in 176 career games with 14 starts for Arizona (2012-17), Atlanta (2018), Baltimore (2019), New England (2019-21) and Miami (2022). He's a three time Pro Bowl selection (2013-15) and earned first-team All-Pro honors twice (2013, 2015) on special teams. Bethel originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick (177th overall) by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Presbyterian.