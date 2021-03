Van Noy joined the Dolphins in 2020 and played in 14 games with 13 starts, totaling 69 tackles (46 solo), six sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent parts of four seasons (2016-19) in New England and three (2014-16) in Detroit, originally entering the league as a second-round pick (40th overall) by the Lions in the 2014 NFL draft.