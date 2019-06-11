Miami Dolphins Rookies Participate In Rebuilding Together #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Service Project

“I am thankful from the bottom of my heart. This house is falling apart right around me and because of the cancer, I am not working or have the income for it,” Mackeroy said. “I never thought it would actually happen but it was when I saw everyone pulling up that I knew this was for real and I am so overjoyed.”

“People look up to us and we have a platform not a lot of other people have to give back to the community so to be able to help her out, paint her house and plant plants, it means a lot to them and it means a lot to me,” Miami Dolphins Rookie Andrew Van Ginkel said. “I had a little sister die before I was born (from cancer) and it means a lot to me to be able to give back in that regards and helping other people going through the same thing she had to go through. It’s a difficult situation, you just pray and wish them the best, and that’s why we are all out here to help in any way we can because you never know what a person is going through or how difficult their life may be.”