Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Sign Cam Brown

Apr 17, 2024 at 04:35 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Cam Brown as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.

Brown has played in 60 career games in four seasons (2020-23) with the N.Y. Giants, totaling six tackles (five solo) and two forced fumbles. He's also recorded 29 special teams tackles (19 solo) and has appeared in two postseason games. Brown originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) by the N.Y. Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Penn State.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Cam Brown LB 6-5 235 4/1/98 5 Penn State ‘20 Burtonsville, Md. UFA., ’24 (NYG)

