Miami Dolphins Sign David Rivers

Rivers played in three games over two seasons (2017-18) with Tampa Bay. He spent time off and on Tampa Bay’s practice squad in the 2018 season. Rivers was on the Dolphins practice squad in 2017 prior to signing with the Buccaneers on Dec. 20, 2017. He also spent time with Green Bay and the N.Y. Jets. Rivers was originally signed as an undrafted college free agent by Green Bay on May 5, 2017. A Miami native, Rivers attended American High School before playing collegiately at Youngstown State.