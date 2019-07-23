Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 04:10 PM

Miami Dolphins Sign David Rivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback David Rivers and waived center/guard Ryan Anderson.

Rivers played in three games over two seasons (2017-18) with Tampa Bay. He spent time off and on Tampa Bay’s practice squad in the 2018 season. Rivers was on the Dolphins practice squad in 2017 prior to signing with the Buccaneers on Dec. 20, 2017. He also spent time with Green Bay and the N.Y. Jets. Rivers was originally signed as an undrafted college free agent by Green Bay on May 5, 2017. A Miami native, Rivers attended American High School before playing collegiately at Youngstown State.

Anderson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Wake Forest, where he started 42 consecutive games to finish his career. Anderson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a senior in 2018 after starting 12 contests at center and one at right guard.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
David Rivers CB 6-2 185 7/23/94 1 Youngstown State '17 Miami, Fla. FA, '19

