Miami Dolphins Sign Jason Sanders to Contract Extension

Originally a seventh-round pick out of New Mexico in 2018, Sanders has served as the Dolphins place kicker for all 48 games in his career. Head Coach Brian Flores and Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman both applauded Sanders' process and dedication to the craft when asked about the All-Pro's big season back in October.

"He's been great the entire year and he's taking real ownership of his craft," Flores said. "Every kick is important to him, whether it's kickoff or if it's a field goal. This guy is as diligent about his craft as anyone I've been around. I'm really happy for him and the success he's had individually, but it's really helped us as a team."