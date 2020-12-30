The Blitz: Jason Sanders Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 30, 2000 - The Dolphins erase a 14-0 third-quarter deficit by scoring 23 of the next 26 points en route to a 23-17 overtime win against the Colts in an AFC First-Round Playoff game at Pro Player Stadium. It marks the second-largest comeback win in Dolphins postseason annals. The winning points are scored on a 17-yard run by running back Lamar Smith with 3:34 to play in the first overtime. It caps a day in which Smith set an NFL playoff record with 40 rushing attempts. His 209 rushing yards is the second-highest figure in NFL playoff history and the most-ever by a Dolphin (regular season or postseason) at the time.

Stat of the Day

Sanders' 136 points scored this season are the second-most in franchise history. If he scores nine or more points Sunday in Buffalo, he will take his spot atop the franchise charts with the current record standing for 20 years (set by kicker Olindo Mare in 1999, 144 points).

Know the Bills

With his three-touchdown, 145-yard showing Monday night in Buffalo's 38-9 win over New England, wide receiver Stefon Diggs jumped to the top of the NFL leaderboard in receiving yards (1,459). He also leads the league with 120 receptions, the most by a veteran player in their first year with a new team.

Content on Tap

The Dolphins are back on the practice field in preparation for the regular season finale in Buffalo. Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins players will speak with the media – including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – we'll cover the day's events on Top News.