Miami Dolphins Sign Malcolm Perry

Perry was Miami's seventh-round pick (246th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at the Naval Academy, where he finished his career as the school's second all-time leading rusher (4,359 yards). As a senior in 2019, he was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, setting an FBS record for most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,017. His 2,017 rushing yards were also a single-season school record. Perry is the first player from a service academy to be drafted by the Dolphins.