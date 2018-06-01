Miami Dolphins Sign McCain To Contract Extension

McCain has played in all 48 games of his three-year NFL career (2015-17), all with the Dolphins. He's totaled 111 tackles (84 solo), two sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2017, he played in all 16 games with seven starts and set several career highs, including tackles (45), interceptions (2) and passes defensed (7). McCain was originally a fifth-round pick (145th overall) by Miami in the 2015 NFL draft.