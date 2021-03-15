Miami Dolphins Sign Palardy

Mar 15, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed punter Michael Palardy.

Palardy played four seasons (2016-19) for Carolina before missing the 2020 season after being placed on the non-football injury list. He has played in 55 career games and totaled 243 punts for 11,011 yards and a 40.3 net punt average. Palardy originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Oakland on June 5, 2014. Following a standout career at St. Thomas Aquinas, Palardy played collegiately at Tennessee. A Coral Springs, Florida native, he helped lead the Raiders to a 2008 FHSAA 5A state championship.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Michael Palardy P 5-11 200 7/6/92 5 Tennessee '14 Coral Springs, Fla. FA, '21

