Miami Dolphins Sign Palardy

Palardy played four seasons (2016-19) for Carolina before missing the 2020 season after being placed on the non-football injury list. He has played in 55 career games and totaled 243 punts for 11,011 yards and a 40.3 net punt average. Palardy originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Oakland on June 5, 2014. Following a standout career at St. Thomas Aquinas, Palardy played collegiately at Tennessee. A Coral Springs, Florida native, he helped lead the Raiders to a 2008 FHSAA 5A state championship.