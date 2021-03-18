Miami Dolphins Sign RB Malcolm Brown

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed running back Malcolm Brown as an unrestricted free agent from the L.A. Rams.

Brown has spent the past six seasons (2015-20) with the Rams, playing in 70 games with two starts. He has totaled 298 career carries for 1,188 yards (4.0 avg.) and 11 touchdowns, while adding 11 receptions for 43 yards (7.6 avg.) and one touchdown in the passing game. Brown originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with St. Louis on May 8, 2015.