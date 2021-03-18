Miami Dolphins Sign RB Malcolm Brown

Mar 18, 2021 at 03:33 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed running back Malcolm Brown as an unrestricted free agent from the L.A. Rams.

Brown has spent the past six seasons (2015-20) with the Rams, playing in 70 games with two starts. He has totaled 298 career carries for 1,188 yards (4.0 avg.) and 11 touchdowns, while adding 11 receptions for 43 yards (7.6 avg.) and one touchdown in the passing game. Brown originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with St. Louis on May 8, 2015.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Malcolm Brown RB 5-11 222 5/15/93 7 Texas '15 Cibolo, Texas UFA, '21 (LAR)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign QB Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Robert Foster

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Robert Foster. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign CB Justin Coleman

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed cornerback Justin Coleman. 
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign T Adam Pankey

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed tackle Adam Pankey.
news

Miami Dolphins Make 2 Trades

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney and tackle Isaiah Wilson.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Vince Biegel

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Vince Biegel.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign P Michael Palardy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed punter Michael Palardy. 
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Miami Dolphins today announced coaching staff changes.
news

Miami Dolphins Release Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
news

Jason Sanders Signs Contract Extension

The Dolphins announce they have signed Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Tom to Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed center Cameron Tom to a reserve/futures contract.
Advertising